In pole position for a pillow fight

Who says you can't have fun with just a bamboo pole and a pillow?

Teenage boys indulged in a traditional pillow fight game during festivities yesterday to mark the 69th anniversary of Myanmar's independence on the outskirts of Yangon, reported Agence France-Presse.

In this game, two players, each armed with a pillow, sit facing each other on an oiled bamboo pole that is suspended horizontally.

When a signal is given, the players try to grab each other's cushion. The competitor who manages to push his opponent off the pole is crowned the winner.

Various events were held to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the end of British colonial rule on Jan 4, 1948, for the country which was previously known as Burma.

Residents of Myanmar's main city of Yangon took to the streets to take part in a range of traditional sporting events and competitions, including street football tournaments, greased bamboo pole climbing and frantic games of "catch the coconut".