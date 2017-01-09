In Pictures: Annual procession of the Black Nazarene in Philippines

The annual Catholic religious procession known as the 'Traslacion', is expected to see about two million devotees in Manila, Philippines, scrambling to touch an image of a 200-year-old statue of a dark-skinned Jesus, known as the Black Nazarene.

Members of Special Action Force policemen taking position as they guard the Black Nazarene religious procession in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Filipino devotees jostling to reach the statue of the Black Nazarene during the procession in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
A boy holding on to a replica of the Black Nazarene as they wait for the main religious procession in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Devotees waving handkerchiefs as they sing a religious hymn before the start of the annual procession of the Black Nazarene in Rizal park, metro Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of Special Action Force policemen standing guard beside a clock tower of the Manila City Hall where the Black Nazarene religious procession will pass on a road beside the city hall in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Filipino devotees holding on to a cord that pulls a carriage with the statue of the Black Nazarene during a procession in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Devotees carrying the Black Nazarene to be placed on a carriage before an annual procession in Rizal park, metro Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
The carriage carrying the Black Nazarene (centre) is surrounded by devotees during an annual procession in Rizal park, metro Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Devotees trying to hold the Black Nazarene during an annual procession in Rizal park, metro Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Filipino devotees jostling to reach the statue of the Black Nazarene during the procession in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
