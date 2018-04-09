PAS Selangor legislator eyes

PKRKLANG • Selangor state assemblyman for Islamist party PAS is crossing over to join Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Mr Mohd Khairuddin Othman, who was Paya Jaras assemblyman for Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), is one of five PAS elected representatives who are expected to jump over to PKR in the coming days.

PAS, PKR and the Democratic Action Party together ran Selangor state after the 2008 general election, before the Islamist party quit the opposition pact in 2015.

Selangor, Malaysia's most industrialised state, is led by Menteri Besar Azmin Ali who is also PKR's deputy president.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Najib finalising MCA candidates' list

KUALA LUMPUR • The list of MCA candidates for the general election is expected to be finalised soon by Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Liow Tiong Lai said his party has finalised the list and submitted it to Datuk Seri Najib, who is chairman of the 13-party ruling coalition Barisan Nasional.

The MCA currently has seven Parliament seats, with four of them in Johor. Datuk Seri Liow's ward is in Bentong, Pahang, and the party has one seat each in Perak and Melaka.

The party also has 12 elected representatives in seven state assemblies.

The ethnic Chinese-based party is facing pressure from the opposition Democratic Action Party which is aiming to win more Parliament seats in Johor.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK