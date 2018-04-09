I was giving sincerest personal opinion: Johor crown prince defends Facebook post on Malaysia election

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor's crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has defended his Facebook post on the political situation in Malaysia which caused an uproar on social media, saying that he was only giving his "sincerest" personal opinion.

"I gave my sincerest opinion for what I think is best for my state. It was my personal opinion, and being in my position, I do not support any political party or individual.

"Whenever I think of something, I always think of the betterment of the state of Johor, and I do not let my emotions cloud my opinions," he wrote in response to his earlier post at the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page on Sunday (April 8).

People, he said, had the right to their own views or to choose for themselves whom they wanted.

"But remember, whomever that person may be, he must serve and give priority to you and not to his personal agenda.

"My opinion is for the state of Johor. Whatever I think of, whatever I do, it is for the people of Johor and not for myself.

"To me, the people of Johor believe in the leadership of His Majesty The Sultan of Johor," he said, reiterating that he was not on anybody's side and neither was he supporting anyone.

"I only disagree when a person who had a crisis with Johor in the past tries to take over Johor!" Tunku Ismail said.

The post received a high number of comments, with many writing that although they respected him, they did not share his views.

The Crown Prince had earlier called on the people not to be easily fooled by a "forked tongue" individual and that they must be smart in evaluating what was best for the state and country.

He also said that Johor would never forget a certain individual who tried to disband the Johor Military Force - an organisation that has stood since 1886 - and that same time, dreamt of diminishing the Sultan's powers, belittling the state constitution.

In Kuala Lumpur, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed that the Crown Prince's remarks would have a positive effect and boost Pakatan Harapan's standing among the people.

He declined to elaborate.

In Ayer Hitam, Johor Democratic Action Party chief Liew Chin Tong claimed the responses showed that the support for the palace could not be transferred to the state Barisan Nasional.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican lauded the Crown Prince's comments, saying that Tunku Ismail presented a "rational voice" and urged all Malaysians to heed his advice.