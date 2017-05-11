Large turnout at Malaysia ruling party Umno's 71st anniversary bash

KUALA LUMPUR (The Star/Asia News Network) - Dark clouds failed to dampened the spirits of Umno members who gathered at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium to mark the 71st anniversary of Malaysia's ruling party on Thursday (May 11).

A large crowd began turning up for the celebrations as early as 4pm, swarming several roads leading to the stadium.

Party vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the venue at 6.50pm.

The gathering started with maghrib prayers followed by a prize presentation ceremony of the sports carnival and creative essay writing and video editing competitions.

Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak, who is Umno President, is expected to address the gathering at 9.30pm.

This could possibly be the last party anniversary before the 14th general election (GE14), which is widely expected to be called this year.

This story is developing.