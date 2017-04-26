Hottest days of the year expected in northern Thailand this weekend, temperatures could hit 43 deg C

BANGKOK - Thailand could see its hottest days of the year this weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 43 deg C in some parts of northern Thailand, Thailand's The Nation newspaper reported.

According to the Meteorological Department, the two hottest days are expected on Friday and Saturday and temperatures are expected to touch 43 deg C in the northern provinces of Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai and Lampang.

Department director-general Wanchai Sakudomchai on Tuesday (April 25) advised the public against going outdoors in the afternoon on those days because of the extreme heat.

Thailand experiences especially hot and dry weather during the April to June months, with temperatures in the capital, Bangkok, usually hitting 30 deg C.

The country experiences cooler weather November through March, with its rainy season occuring from July to October.