High alert at religious procession in Manila amid fears of extremist attacks

MANILA - Security forces are on high alert in the Philippine capital where an annual Catholic religious procession is underway on Monday (Jan 9) amid concerns that the gathering may be targeted by Muslim extremists.

The day-long procession, known as the "Traslacion", is expected to see about two million devotees scrambling to touch an image of a 200-year-old statue of a dark-skinned Jesus, known as the Black Nazarene.

The carriage carrying the Black Nazarene is making its way through the massive crowds as it is pulled by devotees during the procession in metro Manila.

Police chief director-general Ronald de la Rosa said on Sunday that police had asked telecoms carriers to shut down cellphone signals in central Manila, as a security measure on top of signal jammers already installed in key locations.

Muslim militants with ties to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have used mobile phones to set off bombs in recent attacks.

A gun ban has been enforced across Manila and police have also prohibited the use of backpacks and drones.

More than 5,700 policemen have been deployed to secure the procession route.

(This story is developing)