Heavy rain to continue until year end

PETALING JAYA • Downpours and intermittent showers are expected to persist in Malaysia until the end of the year, causing floods especially in the east coast states.

It is north-east monsoon season in the country, which usually lasts from November to March, and the Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for the states of Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

The capital Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya are also set to experience isolated rain until the new year, mostly in the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, Sarawak and Johor can expect heavy downpours from today until Friday.

Terengganu, which faces the South China Sea, was on high alert between Dec 13 and last Thursday following an earlier forecast of heavy rain and high tides of up to 3.5m in the coastal town of Kemaman.

More than 100 people from Kemaman were evacuated to flood relief centres late on Monday night after their homes were inundated by flood waters which reached as high as 1m.

This year, the authorities are already on standby while flood simulation exercises have been carried out, with the Fire and Rescue Department as part of the preparations for the rainy season.

Kemaman district officer Rosman Roslan said on Monday that agencies dealing with floods and disasters were all on standby, preparing, for example, to move vulnerable patients to a medical transit point.

"They will have all their bags packed with the medication... so there will be no time wasted during evacuation," he said.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Madius Tangau had said Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and eastern Johor were expected to get over 500mm of rainfall this month.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK