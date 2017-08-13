Heavy rain predicted in Thailand for next five days

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Rainfall will increase in many parts of Thailand, including Bangkok, over the next five days.

The Meteorological Department has predicted higher rainfall and heavy downpours for many provinces in the country's east, south and central regions.

The agency warned residents of Bangkok and its adjacent provinces of the dangers associated with cloudbursts and accumulated significant rainfall.

While flooding has already subsided in most of the north and north-east, run-off water is now heading south towards the capital.

In Angthong province, water levels have increased by more than 10cm a day over the past few days.

The rising water level is due to discharges from the Chao Phraya Dam in upstream Chai Nat province and continued rain. Some paddy fields in the Angthong have already been swamped.