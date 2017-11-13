Heavy rain batters Jakarta

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Heavy rainfall that hit Jakarta and its surrounding areas on Monday (Nov 13) has caused many trees and one billboard to fall.

The head of Kebayoran Lama district in South Jakarta, Sayid Ali, said that trees fell in three separate locations in the area, namely on Jl. Bendi Besar, on Jl. Panjang, where a tree hit an electricity pole, and on Jl. Peninggaran Barat III near state vocational school SMKN 59, where a tree hit a car parked on the campus yard.

"Officials from the PPSU - Public Facility Maintenance Agency, the Forestry Agency and the Firefighting and Rescue Agency are currently working to handle them (the fallen trees)," Sayid told kompas.com on Monday.

Mulyanto, an officer on duty at the Jakarta Firefighting and Rescue Agency, said that a tree had fallen on Jl. Garuda, near Kemayoran Station in Central Jakarta.

A team was deployed to the location to clear the three, Mulyanto said, adding that another tree also fell on Jl. Tentara Pelajar in front of a police post.

"At 4.13pm, another fallen tree was reported on Jl. Asia Baru in Kebon Jeruk. A team was heading to the location," he said, adding that a similar occurrence was reported on Jl. Kincir Raya in Cengkareng, West Jakarta.

Apart from the fallen trees, a billboard on Jl. Panjang in Kedoya, West Jakarta, reportedly fell.