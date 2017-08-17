Heavy downpour takes toll on several Malaysian states

Vehicles on a flooded road in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Tuesday. Heavy rain has hit several states in Malaysia, closing schools, cutting off remote villages and forcing hundreds of people to be evacuated from their homes. Sabah was the worst affected, recording rainfall of up to three times the average since Sunday which triggered landslips and swept away bridges. Nine schools were closed and over 100 people evacuated. The rain is expected to continue until tomorrow. On Tuesday in Melaka, a barrage controlling the flow of water from the city's main river to the Strait of Malacca was opened to its maximum as the state anticipated unusually heavy rain. Penang and Kedah were struck by flash floods, which damaged 150 houses and forced schools to shut.