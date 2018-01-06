‘Has US considered implications of move?

The United States government has decided to suspend aid to Pakistan but it remains unclear if the move will change the close but prickly relationship between the two countries.

While American annoyance with its ally is not new, President Donald Trump had “opened an entirely new bargaining space, which is an unexpected positive”, Dr Christine Fair, South Asia expert and associate professor at Georgetown University, told The Straits Times.

Pakistan is unlikely to change its strategic calculus in Afghanistan, she added. “Pakistan is not going to give up (its support for) the Afghan Taleban over this money,” Dr Fair said.

Mr Uzair Younus, director, South Asia at the consultancy Albright Stonebridge Group, said forthcoming elections in Pakistan would have a bearing on its response.

He told The Straits Times: “With elections coming up (in July), the (Pakistan) government will not want to be seen as succumbing to US demands for a few hundred million dollars which, if the need arises, Islamabad could receive from its strategic ally, China.”

State Department spokesman Heather Nauert said on Thursday that the US would suspend military aid until Pakistan took “decisive action” against groups like the Taleban that were “destabilising the region and targeting US personnel”.

Reuters news agency, quoting American officials, said at least US$900