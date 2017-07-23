Gun attack in Bangkok on rescue foundation's van, no injuries reported

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Unknown assailants opened fire at a rescue van of Po Tek Tung Foundation in Bangkok's Wang Thong Lang district early on Sunday (July 23).

No casualties was reported. Police found the van with a shattered back windshield and bullet holes on the sliding door on Lat Phrao Soi 101.

Foundation worker Akaradech Thawisuwan, 33, told police that his team had received a call at 3am that a Lat Phrao district office worker was crushed by a water pump and was in need of aid.

So, they rushed into the alley only to find that no such incident had taken place.

As they made a U-turn, they heard gunshots fired at their van at least four times. They stopped the vehicle and saw two men running away but it was too late to chase them, so they alerted the police.

They suspected the culprits must be from the area as they seemed to have an escape route and fled quickly, Akaradech said.

He revealed that his group recently had an argument with the crew of another rescue foundation, which he alleged had intruded into his team's zone of Lat Phrao, Chokchai and Wang Thong Lang.

Lat Phrao investigator Pol Major Aiyara Akardwipat said police were interviewing witnesses and officers were checking CCTV recordings in the area.