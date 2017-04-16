'Grandpa' lures mum and daughter in Malaysia to send him their nude photos

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A teenager regarded a man she befriended on Facebook as her grandfather but he instead manipulated her into sending him her nude photos.

Ann, 13, and her mother May, 43, had been chatting with the man known as "H" for the past two years but had never met him in person.

In February, "H" managed to coax Ann into sending him nude photos of herself.

"H" then pestered her into sending nude pictures of her mother.

When May found out about it and became angry, "H" threatened to spread Ann's nude photos to the public.

Under duress, May got Ann to take photos of her showering and sent them to "H", hoping it would put an end to the threat. She also paid him RM2,590 ($824).

However, the matter boiled over when strangers started propositioning May through WhatsApp and Facebook.

"They have the nude photos of my daughter and myself. They threatened to abduct and rape her or kill me if I do not have sex with them," she said.

"They even threatened to expose our photos to my elderly mother," added May.

May has been receiving lewd photos, threatening messages and blackmail for the past two months.

"I fear for my daughter's safety every day," May said.

When asked about her feelings, Ann said she did not want to live anymore.

"I am scared of everyone around me, especially men," she said.

May sought help from Teruntum assemblyman Sim Chon Siang and Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, who took the single mother and her daughter to lodge a police report on Friday.

Fuziah said it was hoped that the police will investigate the case as a child sexual grooming incident seeing that the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill 2017 was just passed in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Bill incorporates key provisions against child sexual grooming, child pornography and physical and non-physical sexual assault.