Malaysia grandfather, father and 3 cousins charged with rape of 12-year-old girl

LIMBANG (The Star/Asia News Network) - Five people, including a 72-year-old grandfather, were charged with the rape of their own relative, a 12-year-old girl, at the magistrates court here on Friday (July 28).

The five also included the victim's father, 40, and three of her cousins, aged from 16 to 21.

All five were charged with a total of 22 counts of raping the girl at several locations in a village near here between last November and June this year.

The victim's grandfather was charged with six counts of the offence while her father faced four counts.

The three relatives aged 16, 17 and 21 were accused of committing the offence on five, three and four occasions respectively.

They were all charged under Section 376B of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 30 years and whipping upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the five accused, who were unrepresented.

The case will be heard on Sept 6.