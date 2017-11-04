Grab driver nabbed over rape of student and robbery in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A part-time Grab driver has been arrested over the alleged rape and robbery of a 22-year-old student.

The 27-year-old man was arrested at an apartment in Port Klang on Friday (Nov 3), following a tip-off.

The student was at a bus stop at Seksyen 7 in Shah Alam, the state capital of Selangor, on Wednesday when she was approached by a man in a car, pretending to ask for directions.

When the student approached the car, the man pointed a knife at her before pulling her into the car.

She was then taken to a secluded area where she was raped and robbed of RM100 (S$32) and a mobile phone.

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Shafien Mamat said the suspect has a previous record for house trespassing.

He said police also seized a black shirt, a pair of blue jeans, a pair of red shoes, a knife, a phone belonging to the victim and a Proton Saga car.

He added that based on initial investigations, the man was believed to have acted alone in the crime.

ACP Shafien added that the suspect has been remanded for seven days until Thursday while the case is being investigated.