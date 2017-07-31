Girl gang-raped by five boys she met via WeChat

KOTA KINABALU • A 15-year-old student in Sabah was allegedly gang-raped at an abandoned house by a group of boys she met via WeChat.

The girl, who said she was raped by five suspects aged between 13 and 18 at the house in Menggatal at around 3pm on June 14, lodged a police report last Wednesday.

The five suspects were nabbed less than 24 hours after the report was filed. They have been remanded until Thursday.

It is not known why the report was made more than a month after the incident.

Kota Kinabalu police chief M. Chandra said the girl claimed that when she met the boys, they invited her to go for a walk to an abandoned house and she followed them.

"Later, she told them that she did not want to continue but the boys allegedly forced her to follow, saying that they only wanted to talk and would take her home after that," said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chandra.

Upon reaching the abandoned house, the suspects and the girl chatted for several minutes, AC Chandra added.

After that, the victim said she was made to lie down before the suspects took turns to rape her.

AC Chandra said investigations are ongoing. He declined to give more details about the incident, the victim or the suspects.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK