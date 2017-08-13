Giant crocodile caught alive in Sarawak

MIRI, SARAWAK (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 300kg crocodile measuring the length of three adult men was captured alive by villagers of Kg Labau Sibuti in northern Sarawak.

The crocodile was found along the banks of a river at the village, 60km south of Miri city.

With the help of Sarawak Forestry Corporation's (SFC) personnel, they managed to catch it before it was ferried to a crocodile farm on Saturday (Aug 12) evening.

The Miri Civil Defence Department was alerted by SFC and deployed a three-tonne lorry to carry the crocodile.

"The SFC asked the Miri Civil Defence unit to help load and transport the crocodile to the Kuala Baram crocodile farm (near the Miri-Brunei border)," said Department chief Mohd Hazle Abdul Hamid.

"When our unit arrived, the crocodile was already captured and tied up by villagers and the SFC people.

"It weighs at least 300kg and about 18ft long," he said to reporters on Sunday.

It is one of the biggest crocodiles caught alive by villagers in Miri division so far.