Gang members hurl Molotov cocktail at police headquarters in Kedah

SUNGAI PETANI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters early Saturday (July 22) by two men apparently in retaliation over recent arrests of their gang members.

The duo, who arrived on a motorcycle, were seen trying to hang a banner onto the main gate, which was closed at the time.

One of the men hurled the petrol bomb as they sped off on the bike after a police corporal tried to approach them at about 3.55am.

Pieces of broken glass were scattered in front of the gate and there were scorch marks on the road surface.

"The corporal found a white banner on the ground, in front of the gate," said a police source.

There were several comments which ended with "Last warning for PDRM!" written on the banner.

The source said the incident was believed to be linked to the arrests of some Gang 04 members in Bedong on Wednesday.

Several prime movers were also seized by the police Anti-Money Laundering Criminal Investigation Team at the same time. The vehicles were parked at the police headquarters on Saturday.

The source said Gang 04 was active in drug distribution in the district and the case had been classified as criminal intimidation.

Kuala Muda district deputy police chief Superintendent Saifi Abd Hamid told reporters at the scene that the case was being investigated and declined to comment further.