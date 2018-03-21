Fourteen missing after Chinese dredger capsizes off Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - One person drowned while 14 others are missing after a Chinese sand-dredging vessel capsized off Malaysia's southern state of Johor on Wednesday (March 21), officials said.

Three Chinese crew members were rescued safely after authorities received reports that the JBB Rong Chang 8 had overturned in the waters of Parit Jawa, in Muar district, at 8.50am local time, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

Search and rescue operations were ongoing, with two patrol boats deployed, the agency said.

The Chinese-owned, Dominican-registered dredger was carrying one Malaysian, an Indonesian and 16 Chinese crew members.