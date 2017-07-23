Four suspects arrested for hurling Molotov cocktail at police headquarters in Kedah

ALOR SETAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Four suspects believed to be involved in the hurling of a Molotov cocktail at the district police headquarters in Sungai Petani have been arrested.

State CID chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said in a statement that the four men aged between 25 and 41 were arrested at three locations during an operations early Sunday (July 23) in Sungai Petani.

He said the first suspect aged 41 who has no previous record was arrested at 1am at Taman Ria Jaya and a motorcycle was seized from him.

"At 2am, two men aged 25 and 30, both from Sungai Petani, were arrested at Bandar Mutiara. The 30-year-old suspect has seven previous records which include four cases of gambling, two cases of causing hurt and a case of causing mischief," he added.

SAC Mior Faridalathrash said that the fourth suspect was a 26-year-old man.

"He was from Kuala Ketil and has no previous record," said SAC Mior Faridalathrash.

He said the four have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for four days from Sunday for investigation by police.

It was reported on Saturday that a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters by two men, apparently in retaliation over recent arrests of their gang members.

The duo arrived on a motorcycle and were seen trying to hang a banner onto the main gate, which was closed at the time.

One of the men hurled the petrol bomb as they sped off on the bike after a police corporal tried to approach them at about 3.55am.

Pieces of broken glass were scattered in front of the gate and there were scorch marks on the road surface.

There were several comments which ended with "Last warning for PDRM'' written on the banner.

The incident was believed to be linked to the arrests of some Gang 04 members in Bedong near here on Wednesday.