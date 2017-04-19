Founding member of Mahathir's opposition party quits

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A founding member of the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has announced that he is leaving the party.

Kamarulzaman Habibur Rahman said that he had lost confidence in the party's leadership, whom he accused of jostling for power and position.

He said he has also rejected PPBM's offer to be Teluk Kemang division chief and party secretary.

PPBM was registered as a political party in December. Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is chairman while his son Mukhriz is the vice-president and former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin serves as president.

Kamarulzaman used to head a group of rebel Umno branch chiefs called Gabungan Ketua Cawangan Malaysia (GKCM). He said he would revive GKCM which was disbanded after PPBM was formed.