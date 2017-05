A model of the dinosaur Siamosaurus suteethorni on display outside a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, yesterday. Siamosaurus suteethorni was a theropod dinosaur species that lived during the early Cretaceous period more than 100 million years ago.

Its fossils have been found in Thailand's north-east region. Some of the most complete dinosaur fossils from South-east Asia have been found in Thailand, with nine new species identified from fossils discovered there.