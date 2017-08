Former Thai commerce minister Boonsong Teriyapirom was on Friday (Aug 25) sentenced to 42 years in jail by the country's Supreme Court for his role in a 2013 deal to sell rice stockpiled by the government to the Chinese government.

The deal was later declared bogus by Thailand's national anti-graft body.

He has been sentenced to 42 years in prison. In addition, his former deputy Poom Sarapol has been sentenced to 36 years in prison over the same deal.