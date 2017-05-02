Former Indonesia President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to launch book on his Twitter exploits

MATARAM (Jakarta Post/Asia News Network) - Former Indonesia President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, who has remained a strong political figure since his term ended three years ago, is set to launch a book about his Twitter account.

The book, titled Twitter SBY, focuses on one of the channels through which he airs his views and also banters and argues with other politicians.

It will be introduced at the national meeting of the Democratic Party, the political party that he co-founded and continues to lead, in Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara, on May 7 to 9, an event that will be attended by more than 1,000 party members.

"The national meeting will be held on May 8, and the book will be launched a day earlier by Pak SBY, said Farid Tolomundu, a congress committee member, referring to the party chairman by his initials.

He claimed the national meeting in Mataram would be the first national political party gathering outside Java and Bali. West Nusa Tenggara Governor Muhammad Zainul Majdi is the chairman of the party's provincial chapter.

Known for his media savviness since leaving the presidency, Yudhoyono has used his twitter handler, @SBYudhoyono, to communicate with citizens, conveying his views on national issues, and attacking his political opponents.

He has often criticised President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration, albeit never directly. The 67-year-old politician made frequent media appearances and numerous twitter posts earlier this year when his son Agus Harimurti was running in the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Speculation is rife that Agus will be nominated for the East Java gubernatorial election next year.