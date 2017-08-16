Former Felda chairman Isa Abdul Samad in court to face remand order in corruption probe

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was brought to the Magistrate's Court on Wednesday (Aug 16) for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to secure an order to remand him over its investigation into several cases.

Mr Isa, who was in MACC lockup attire and handcuffed, was accompanied by several MACC officers as he arrived at the court at 9.10am local time in an MACC vehicle.

He looked calm and smiled at members of his family, supporters and the reporters who had been waiting there from 8am.

Mr Isa's wife, Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid, who was also at the court compound, shed tears as he arrived at the court.

Mr Isa was arrested at about 4.30pm on Tuesday at the MACC headquarters after he gave a statement.

MACC confirmed that it conducted a search Mr Isa's house in Selangor on Tuesday night.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad said the inspection was a normal process following an arrest of an individual for alleged corruption.

In July, MACC opened an investigation into the purchase of a hotel in Kensington, London, in 2014 by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC), believed to have been paid for way higher than the market value resulting in the Felda subsidiary incurring losses of millions of ringgits.

Subsequently, MACC was also reported to have started its investigation on the purchase of a hotel in Kuching by FIC, also believed above the market price.

In another development, Mr Dzulkifli said MACC would file an appeal to the Appeals Court for a remand order against Penang Health, Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh.

The remand order obtained by MACC against Mr Phee was revoked by the Penang High Court on Monday. The Attorney-General's Chambers have agreed to file an appeal on behalf of the prosecution on Wednesday, he added.