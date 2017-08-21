Former assistant governor of Bank Negara Malaysia gives testimony on forex losses

PUTRAJAYA - The former assistant governor of Malaysia's central bank is giving his testimony on Monday (Aug 21) during a hearing of the Royal Inquiry Commission (RCI) into Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) foreign exchange losses.

The inquiry stemmed from Datuk Abdul Murad Khalid's claims in January that the central bank suffered foreign exchange losses of up to US$10 billion (S$13.6 billion) in the 1990s, far more than the RM9 billion (S$2.9 billion) loss that was publicly reported at the time.

The inquiry will take place over 10 days up to Sept 21, with its report to be submitted within three months from July 15, the date it was established.

The RCI is chaired by Mohd Sidek Hassan and its members include former Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers president Saw Choo Boon, High Court judge Kamaludin Md Said, Bursa Malaysia chief executive Tajuddin Atan and Malaysian Institute of Accountants member Pushpanathan Kanagarayar.

The first session of RCI was held on Aug 8, where its terms of reference were laid out.

The forex losses scandal was among the biggest from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's time as prime minister. The Court of Appeal had earlier dismissed an application by Mahathir to stay the RCI's proceedings.