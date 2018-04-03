Foreigners who own cars in Malaysia to pay more

BATU PAHAT • Foreigners in Malaysia will have to pay higher rates for vehicle registrations, ownership transfers and their probationary and competent driving licences from April 16.

Deputy Transport Minister Ab Aziz Kaprawi announced the fee hikes during a Road Transport Department event in Batu Pahat, Johor yesterday.

Under the new rates, the current RM5 (S$1.70) registration fee for motorcycles of all engine capacities will go up to RM20 for engine capacities of 500cc and below throughout the country, while those above 500cc will be charged RM100.

Likewise, vehicles other than motorcycles with 1,500cc engine capacities and below, which are currently charged RM150 and RM60 in Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia respectively, will also see charges raised to RM350 and RM120.

Datuk Ab Aziz said the move to increase the rates for foreigners was justified as Malaysian vehicle ownership rates were increasing, and some of the vehicles were owned by foreigners.

"A lot of foreigners are living here; we have our My Second Home programme where they are exempted from taxes on their vehicles," he said.

He said that foreigners residing in Malaysia could not expect to enjoy the same benefits as the country's citizens, adding that the same treatment was also applied to Malaysians overseas.

Mr Ab Aziz yesterday also said that the department was offering a 70 per cent discount on all summonses and compounds issued as part of its 72nd anniversary celebrations.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK