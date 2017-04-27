Flowers for late Thai King's cremation

Volunteers making flowers at the Thai-Japan Youth Centre in Bangkok yesterday. The blooms will be used in the royal crematorium for the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's cremation ceremony. Three million flowers are being made, and will be given to public mourners before the late monarch's cremation ceremony, scheduled for Oct 25 to 29, with the actual cremation to be held on Oct 26. The Thai Cabinet has acknowledged and approved the day of the cremation as a public holiday, to allow more people to join the ceremony.