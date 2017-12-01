Floods worsen in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU - Floods from Malaysia's annual northeast monsoon rains have worsened in Kelantan, with over 14,000 people taking shelter at the state's relief centres as at 8am Friday (Dec 1) morning.

According to national news agency Bernama, there were 14,237 evacuees at 63 relief centres on Friday morning, in the districts of Kota Bharu, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh and Gua Musang.

Water levels of Golok River at Rantau Panjang, close to the Thai border, fell to 10.29 metres Friday morning, but this was still above its danger point of 9 metres.

Meanwhile conditions in the east coast state Terengganu have improved, with only 49 flood victims staying at relief centres as at Friday morning, compared to over 1,000 evacuees on Thursday.

Two west coast states - Perlis and Perak - were also affected by heavy rains.

According to Bernama, northern Perlis state saw a slight increase in flood evacuees with 92 people in shelters in Beseri and Titi Tinggi.

In Perak, conditions worsened with 946 people staying at relief centres in Manjung and Muallim districts as at Thursday night.