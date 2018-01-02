Floods hit three districts in Johor; more than 100 people evacuated

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The first day of the New Year brought flash floods to three districts in Johor, forcing 188 people to seek shelter at relief centres here.

Heavy downpour since late Sunday (Dec 31) evening caused floods to hit Labis, Kota Tinggi and Mersing on Monday.

State Health, Environment, Education and Information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said 173 victims from 46 families in Mersing had been relocated to relief centres in the district.

He said among the affected villages were Taman Nakhoda, Air Papan, Kampung Tanjung Genting, Tenglu Besar, Kampung Kelantan near Endau and Air Tawar.

"About 51 people from 14 families in Kampung Orang Asli Segamat Kecil in Labis have been asked to return home after flood waters receded," he said.

Ayub said authorities were monitoring the weather as well as the flood situation in both Mersing and Kota Tinggi.

Meanwhile, Mersing Works Department on its Facebook page, said that part of Jalan Jemaluang-Mersing (FT003 section 130-129 in front of SMK Anjung Batu) was flooded and can only be used by heavy vehicles.

The department urged other vehicle users to use alternative routes such as Jalan Jemaluang/Kota Tinggi-Jalan Sri Pantai-Jalan Sekakap to Mersing town.