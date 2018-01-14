Flood situation in Johor worsens, forcing residents to evacuate

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Continuous rainfall over the past few days has worsened the flood situation in the southern Malaysian state of Johor, and forced the evacuation of 1,395 people in three districts.

State health, environment, education and information committee chairman Datuk Ayob Rahmat said that as of 8am on Sunday (Jan 14), the worse-hit districts were Mersing with 1,261 victims, Segamat with 103 victims and Kota Tinggi with 31 victims.

The victims are housed in 13 evacuation centres.

He said there were several road diversions in Mersing due to a landslip along Jalan Telok Arong.

He added that floodwaters have cut off access to Kg Batu 7 in Jementah.

"Three schools in Kluang - SK Punan, SK Ladang Mutiara and SK Seri Sedohok - have also been cut off due to the floods," said Ayob.

In east Malaysia, torrential rain has caused land subsidence near a longhouse in Sarikei district in central Sarawak.

The state Fire and Rescue Department said it was alerted to the incident at about 7am on Sunday.

"There are 124 residents in the longhouse that have 21 adjoining living quarters," it said.

Fire and rescue teams are at the site, checking on the safety of the surroundings.

A portion of the gravel road leading to the Rumah Jawa Kerubong longhouse has also caved in.

Residents have been warned that they will have to leave their homes if more rain were to fall as the soil erosion caused by the persistent rainfall could further weaken the foundation of their longhouse.