Flood situation improves in Pahang

KUANTAN - The flood situation in Malaysia's eastern state of Pahang has improved with only 397 residents remaining at 10 evacuation centres on Monday morning (Jan 8) compared to 418 on Sunday, reported Bernama news agency.

According to the Social Welfare Department's flood information portal, six of the centres were at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Temai (124 people), Balai Raya Kampung Menchupu (65), Kampung Pulau Manis (48), Balai Raya Kampung Tanjung Pulai (34), SK Acheh (28) and Balai Raya Kampung Tebat (two).

In Maran, 53 people are staying at Balai Raya Kampung Baru Pertanian (41) and SK Pesagi (12), while in Bera, 43 people are sheltered at SK Charuk Putting (24) and Masjid Kampung Mengkarak (19).

The annual northeast monsoon has claimed two lives in Pahang and more than 9,000 residents had been evacuated as of Friday last week (Jan 5).

Meanwhile, 12 schools in two districts that were inundated and affected 1,922 students and teachers remained closed on Monday.

State Education acting director Dr Tajuddin Mohd Yunus said eight of the schools were in Pekan district and involved 1,568 students and pupils.

The schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Acheh, SK Kinchir, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Paloh Hinai, SK Mambang, SK Temai, SK Pelak, SK Pulau Manis and SK Belimbing, he said. The other affected schools were SK Kertau, SK Pesagi, SK Kuala Wau and SK Serengkam in Maran, involving 354 students and teachers, he added.