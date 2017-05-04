5 Singaporeans missing in Indonesia waters found: MFA

JAKARTA - A patrolling Indonesian warship on Thursday (May 4) found a Singapore-registered yacht that was carrying five Singapore nationals who had been out of contact since Tuesday (May 2) in Indonesian waters.

Tanjungpinang Navy base commander Colonel Ribut Eko Suyitno said the boat, Sunrise, which departed from Batam for Bintan in Riau Islands province on Thursday, became separated from a group of three other yachts that it was sailing with. He said the Sunrise suffered engine and radio problems.

“The boat is now heading to Batam for repair,” Col Ribut told The Jakarta Post.

Earlier, a helicopter had been deployed to look for the yacht. The three other yachts travelling with the Sunrise were the Katrianne, Ximula and Nirvana 8. They arrived at Bintan Island on Monday (May 1).

The five Singapore citizens on board the Sunrise were James Boey Chuen Yong, 41; Tan Swan Ang Kenneth, 42; Lee Shao Yi, 37; Lee Yeow Kuan Eddy, 54; and Goh Ee Kiat, 52. All were in healthy condition.

The Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it was informed on Tuesday (May 2) that the Sunrise had gone missing and thanked the Indonesian Navy for finding the missing Singaporeans.