5 family members killed after car collides with express bus in Johor

JOHOR BARU (BERNAMA) - Five members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with an express bus at Jalan Segamat, in Malaysia's Johor state on Tuesday (Dec 12).

A man, a woman and their three children - a boy and two girls - were pronounced dead at the scene.

A baby boy in the car escaped death and was sent to the Segamat Hospital, according to Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue chief Mohd Aizad Mamat.

The identities of the victims were not made available by the authorities.

According to Mr Mamat, the department was alerted to the accident at 6.11pm and rescuers arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

The operation to extricate the victims ended at 7.18pm and all the bodies were sent to the same hospital.

He added that the driver and passengers of the bus were not injured.