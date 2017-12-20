Fisherman in Malaysia gets 115 years jail, caning for raping daughter

KUANTAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A fisherman was sentenced to a total of 115 years' jail and ordered to be caned 24 times after he pleaded guilty to five charges of incest and raping his daughter between October 2013 and October this year.

The 53-year-old man from Kampung Tebat, in Pekan, 43.5km from Kuantan, the capital city of the state of Pahang, was sentenced in two separate Sessions Courts proceedings in Kuantan.

In Sessions Court 1, the riverine fisherman was sentenced to a total of 40 years' jail by Judge Unaizah Mohd on two charges of committing incest on Oct 20, 2013 and Oct 24, 2014.

He carried out the crime on a raft house on Sungai Pahang, Kampung Tebat, at 8.30pm on the two dates.

The victim, his eldest daughter who is now 20, was at the time aged 16 and 17.

Datuk Unaizah jailed the man for 20 years on each charge, and ordered both jail terms to run concurrently.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shahrul Ekhsan Hassim prosecuted the case. The man did not have a lawyer.

In Sessions Court 4, the man was sentenced to a total of 75 years' jail with 30 strokes of the cane on three charges of raping the same daughter at the same time and place on Sept 14, Sept 22 and Oct 3.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali jailed the man for 25 years with 10 strokes of the cane on each charge.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Haryati Abdullah.

The charges were under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code, which provided for a maximum of 30 year' jail and 10 strokes of the cane per charge.

Section 288 of the Criminal Procedure Code states that an offender can be caned a maximum of 24 strokes.

DPP Haryati told the court that the victim ran away from home on Dec 6 and lodged a police report on Dec 13.

The DPP said the victim kept quiet prior to this as her father had threatened to rape her siblings if the told anyone about his crimes.

And no action was taken by her mother after the victim confided in her, because her mother was afraid of being assaulted by the fisherman.

DPP Haryati said the accused must be severely punished for his abominable acts because, as a father, he should be protecting his children and not destroying their future.