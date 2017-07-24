First shots of Johor princess and fiance

JOHOR BARU • The first official photographs of Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband-to-be have been released ahead of their wedding next month.

She is to wed a Dutchman, Mr Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, on Aug 14.

One of the photos released by the Johor Royal Press Office on Saturday shows the couple wearing matching grey traditional Malay baju kurung at the Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru. In another photo, the princess is clad in a floral red and white dress and her beau in a collared purple shirt. The New Straits Times yesterday reported that the photos were taken last week.

Tunku Aminah, 31, is the second of six siblings, and the only daughter of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, and his queen, Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

Tunku Aminah is president of the Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) Football Club, which is owned by her brother, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Mr Dennis, 28, was born Dennis Verbaas in Lisse, a town near Amsterdam. He converted to Islam in May 2015, Malaysian media reported. Mr Dennis was a semi-professional footballer. He served as manager of the JDT Concept Store and Cafe before he became the marketing manager of Singapore's Tampines Rovers Football Club.

The couple's betrothal ceremony will be held at 10am on Aug 14 at Istana Bukit Serene, followed by the solemnisation ceremony. The bersanding (sitting-in-state) ceremony will be held at 8pm on the same day at the throne room of the Istana Besar.