First shots of Johor princess and fiance

Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim will wed Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on Aug 14. On Saturday, the Johor Royal Press Office released some photos of the couple dressed in traditional and casual outfits.
Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim will wed Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on Aug 14. On Saturday, the Johor Royal Press Office released some photos of the couple dressed in traditional and casual outfits. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF JOHOR ROYAL PRESS OFFICE
Published
1 hour ago

JOHOR BARU • The first official photographs of Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband-to-be have been released ahead of their wedding next month.

She is to wed a Dutchman, Mr Dennis Muhammad Abdullah, on Aug 14.

One of the photos released by the Johor Royal Press Office on Saturday shows the couple wearing matching grey traditional Malay baju kurung at the Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Baru. In another photo, the princess is clad in a floral red and white dress and her beau in a collared purple shirt. The New Straits Times yesterday reported that the photos were taken last week.

Tunku Aminah, 31, is the second of six siblings, and the only daughter of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, and his queen, Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Tunku Aminah is president of the Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) Football Club, which is owned by her brother, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Mr Dennis, 28, was born Dennis Verbaas in Lisse, a town near Amsterdam. He converted to Islam in May 2015, Malaysian media reported. Mr Dennis was a semi-professional footballer. He served as manager of the JDT Concept Store and Cafe before he became the marketing manager of Singapore's Tampines Rovers Football Club.

The couple's betrothal ceremony will be held at 10am on Aug 14 at Istana Bukit Serene, followed by the solemnisation ceremony. The bersanding (sitting-in-state) ceremony will be held at 8pm on the same day at the throne room of the Istana Besar.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 24, 2017, with the headline 'First shots of Johor princess and fiance'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Farmer in search of a better life
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice