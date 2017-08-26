First littoral combat ship built in Malaysia

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim were royal guests of honour at the launch of Malaysia's first home-built littoral combat ship in Lumut on Thursday.

The KD Maharaja Lela patrol vessel was built by Boustead Naval Shipyard, and is the first of six similar vessels to be built and delivered to the Royal Malaysian Navy by 2023.

The 111m-long vessel has a top speed of 28 knots (52kmh) and is equipped with torpedo launchers, anti-surface and anti-air missile launching systems, and medium-calibre cannon. It will be officially handed over to the navy in April 2019, after undergoing tests.

