Firm support for flood victims

Students of Universiti Sains Malaysia in George Town preparing to distribute mattresses, donated by Kelab Putra 1Malaysia humanitarian aid mission for victims of the Penang floods, yesterday. Help for victims of the deluge last weekend that claimed s
Students of Universiti Sains Malaysia in George Town preparing to distribute mattresses, donated by Kelab Putra 1Malaysia humanitarian aid mission for victims of the Penang floods, yesterday. Help for victims of the deluge last weekend that claimed seven lives has poured in from both the government and private sectors. The number of evacuees at relief centres stood at over 1,000 yesterday morning, compared with more than 7,000 at the height of the disaster, as people have started to return home. Malaysia's Meteorological Department said yesterday that the north-east monsoon is expected to start tomorrow and continue until March on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak. Heavy rain is expected in Kelantan, Pahang, Terengganu and Johor these two months.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 12, 2017, with the headline 'Firm support for flood victims'. Print Edition | Subscribe
