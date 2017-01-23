Ferry capsizes off Johor, 9 drown

MERSING - Nine people drowned when a boat laden with dozens of passengers capsized off the coast of Malaysia's southern state of Johor on Monday (Jan 23) morning, and the death toll is expected to rise.

The boat was believed to have been ferrying 40 people from Indonesia when it flipped off Tanjung Leman, the New Straits Times reported, citing Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Southern region operations deputy director Captain Saiful Lizan.

"So far nine bodies, comprising three men and six women, all yet to be identified, have been found washed ashore at the Tanjung Leman beach by beach-goers," Mr Saiful was quoted as saying in the report.

A search and rescue operation is underway.