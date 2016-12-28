Felda under fire for deal with Indonesian palm oil company

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is coming under mounting criticism for its plans to purchase a stake in Indonesian palm oil firm Eagle High Plantations Tbk in what critics have called an overpriced deal.

State-owned Felda, which operates some of the world's biggest oil palm plantations, said on Friday it plans to buy a 37 per cent stake in Eagle High for US$505.4 million (S$732 million).

Based on Reuters calculations, that puts the deal's value at about 582 rupiah (6 Singapore cents) a share, a 95 per cent premium to Eagle High's Friday closing price.

Criticism from opposition parties and Felda settlers, or small landowners, was swift. One settlers' association, the National Felda Settlers' Children Society (Anak), asked the government to intervene and stop Felda's purchase of the Eagle High stake. "I'm confident it's not just among Anak members. A majority or a large number of the Felda community are upset (with the deal)," said Anak president Mazlan Aliman.

He expressed concern that Felda may have to borrow to finance the stake acquisition, which could affect the settlers, who typically receive some grants from Felda.

Felda settlers are ethnic Malays who receive aid in the form of land from the government. They form the bulk of the vote base in 54 of 222 parliamentary seats.

Prime Minister Najib Razak is eyeing elections in the second half of next year, nearly a year ahead of the 2018 deadline, a government source has told Reuters.

Mr Mazlan said he was worried the deal was made "expensive" for a "personal agenda", and that the association would organise protest rallies if the deal was not called off.

Rajawali Group, which owns a controlling stake in Eagle High, is one of Indonesia's biggest conglomerates, with companies involved in media, telecommunications, mining and plantations.

It is headed by tycoon Peter Sondakh, who has longstanding ties with Datuk Seri Najib.

Felda's main listed unit, Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV), first tried to buy a stake in Eagle High in June last year for US$680 million, but scrapped that plan in November that year after politicians and investors blasted the deal as too expensive.

One reason Felda Group is trying to do the deal through one of its unlisted entities is so it can bypass shareholder approval, sources familiar with the matter said.

"If (Najib) pushes this, he picks a fight not with political parties but with Umno's largest vote bank," opposition lawmaker Rafizi Ramli told a news conference yesterday.

Datuk Seri Nazir Razak, the younger brother of Mr Najib and chairman of the country's second-biggest bank, CIMB Group, also questioned the deal. "Eagle High's average price in November was 212 rupiah per share, so a 173 per cent premium for a non-control stake," Mr Nazir said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"I hope the board will fully justify the acquisition and valuation even though the deal is no longer made by listed FGV (Felda Global Ventures)."

Felda, in a statement addressing the criticism, said the share price was not the accepted valuation method when it comes to a plantation company and that it should instead be determined by enterprise value per hectare.

Palm oil industry analysts say while this is a justifiable metric for a complete takeover or a controlling stake, it is not justified for minority stakes.

