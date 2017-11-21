Fate of Indonesia's embattled House Speaker Setya Novanto may hinge on two meetings today

JAKARTA - The embattled Speaker of Indonesia's Parliament, who is being detained for alleged corruption, may have his fate decided in two meetings later on Tuesday (Nov 21).

Mr Setya Novanto, also chairman of the country's second largest political party Golkar, was detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission late on Sunday.

The 62-year-old would soon have to undergo questioning over a major scandal involving US$170 million (S$230 million) of stolen state funds.

The Parliament's ethics council is scheduled to meet leaders from 10 political parties at 1pm Jakarta time on Tuesday to discuss what to do now that Mr Novanto has been detained and cannot carry out his duties in Parliament.

Separately, Golkar's central board leaders are scheduled to meet later on Tuesday to discuss who to appoint to temporarily replace Mr Novanto as Parliament Speaker and Golkar 's interim chairman.

Mr Sarifuddin Sudding, deputy chairman of Parliament's ethics council, told Jakarta-based Elshinta radio on Tuesday morning that one way is for Golkar to recall Mr Novanto and appoint an interim House Speaker.

As for the Parliament, its rules state that an MP, or a House Speaker, could be suspended and temporarily replaced if he is indicted. But a suspect is indicted and then becomes a defendant only on the first day of his trial, which in Mr Novanto's case, could be weeks from now.

"We are appealing to fellow MPs to think objectively so we can reach a decision that is in line with the people's aspiration," Mr Sarifuddin.

He noted growing calls for Mr Novanto to be replaced, adding that the ethics council is seriously considering this and needs support from the House.

The Indonesian Parliament has one House Speaker and four deputy Speakers.

Mr Sarifuddin said the duty of the House Speaker is very significant and the post cannot be left vacant for too long even though the Speaker and deputy Speakers function collectively.

He added that any decision later today should reflect efforts to protect Parliament's standing with the people.