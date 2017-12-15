Factory worker arrested in murder and arson case of four people in Selangor

KUALA SELANGOR - Malaysian police believe they have solved a murder and arson case in Selangor involving four victims after arresting on Friday (Dec 15) a 38-year-old factory worker, local media reported.

An elderly couple and their two grandsons were found slashed to death and their home burnt down in Banting town, southwest Selangor, on Wednesday (Dec 13).

Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor said the man was arrested at around 1am on Friday. The suspect is believed to be the boyfriend of the daughter of the elderly couple, The Star newspaper reported.

Police on Wednesday found the remains of the elderly couple aged 73 and 68, along with the bodies of their grandsons, aged nine and three. The home is located in Tanjung Sepat, Banting town.

The suspect, a furniture factory worker who has a speech and hearing impairment, admitted to committing the crime to police, New Straits Times (NST) reported on its website.

He was arrested by a team of investigators from the Selangor police contingent's Serious Crimes division.

Commissioner Mazlan told reporters: "The man, who has no past criminal record, acted alone. It was a one-man show.

"The incident followed a financial dispute with the family on the same day of the incident."

He added, as reported by NST: "We believe that before the fatal incident, there was an argument at the house over financial matters such as loans. And that drove the suspect to commit the crime".

Datuk Mazlan said police were sure the 38-year old carried out the murder and arson as "he had gone to receive medical treatment after the incident".

The victims were identified as Mr Chia Tee Nang, his wife Lim Mai Shak, and their grandsons Ryan Chia and Chia Yuan Bin.



Mr Chia Tee Nang and his wife Lim Mai Shak. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK



Another grandson, aged 12, survived and is being treated at the hospital.