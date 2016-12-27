Facebook activates safety feature for Bangkok explosion, turns out to be false alarm

BANGKOK - A false alarm spooked Bangkok when Facebook activated its safety feature requiring users to check in to declare their safety after an "explosion" in the Thai capital on Tuesday (Dec 27) night.

The safety feature was activated at about 9pm, with the social media giant saying the crisis was "confirmed" by media reports, Thai news site Khaosod English reported on Tuesday.

The report Facebook referred to was an old article about the bombing of the Erawan Shrine on Aug 17 last year.

The false alert seemed to arise because of changes Facebook made to its Safety Check feature, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

The alert was deactivated by 10.15pm, Khaosod English said.