Excitement in Johor as guests arrive for royal wedding

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Guests arrived on Monday morning (Aug 14) for the betrothal ceremony of Johor princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah at Istana Bukit Serene.

Police personnel were seen controlling traffic at the main entrance of the palace along Jalan Skudai from 8am as members of the royal family and guests arrived.

Members of the public were spotted outside the palace grounds snapping photos and videos as the guests arrived.

The father of the bride - Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar - arrived in a blue and white Rolls Royce at about 8.45am.

The princess' brothers Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar arrived one after the other before Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail arrived in a black Rolls Royce at 9.47am.

Singaporean Muhd Zaki Zakaria, 22, said he woke up before dawn and crossed the border, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal entourage entering the palace.

"I am a big fan of Tunku Aminah and she is my fashion icon. My admiration for her grew after I met her by chance at a cafe in Jalan Dhoby here in August last year.

"I will be staying back until later at night and join the crowd at Dataran Johor Baru to watch the live telecast of the bersanding ceremony," he said.

The betrothal ceremony at 10am is a private event for family and close friends. It will be followed by the akad nikah (solemnisation) ceremony.

The bersanding (sitting-in-state ceremony) will be held at 8pm at Istana Besar.