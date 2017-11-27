Evacuees rise in Malaysia's Kelantan as floods worsen

KOTA BARU - The number of flood evacuees in Malaysia's Kelantan state rose to 834 people at 5 pm on Monday, surging from 631 at noon, Bernama news agency reported.

The weatherman has warned of continuous heavy rainfall in the coming days in the east coast states of Peninsular Malaysia, amid the annual monsoon season.

Kelantan and Terengganu, both east coast states, were hit by non-stop rains from Saturday.

In Kelantan, low lying areas in Pasir Mas, Bachok and Kota Baru were inundated by rivers that broke their banks.

There were no reports of evacuations in Terengganu, but several roads were barely passable to vehicles due to flooding.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said yesterday that he is monitoring the flood situation in Kelantan.

"I hope everyone be careful and cooperate with the authorities. The government will make sure help comes to the needy," he wrote on his blog.

The government prepares dozens of relief centres every year in most states to prepare for the flooding.

Penang was earlier this month heavily flooded, with the fast-rising waters killing seven people.