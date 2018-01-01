Error-ridden notice in English at Perak's tourism centre goes viral

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A well-meaning notice put up at Perak's Tourism Information Centre over the weekend has gone viral as the message showed poor grasp of the English language.

The embarrassing notice was spotted just days after Malaysia's airport operator apologised over a bunting at Kelantan's airport that proclaimed "Mary Christmas" and "Happy New Years".

The notice in Ipoh, capital city of Perak state, said: "Sorry for the complementary, we are closing for the temporary, Saturday 30/12/2017 and Sunday, 31/12/2017 because we had an unexpected problem within with our networking and air conditioner issue.

"We are sure that we are been operated on 2nd Jan 2018. Tq"

The Ipoh City Council said it will take action against the person responsible for the notice.

Ipoh's Mayor Zamri Man said investigations found that it was written by an employee of the tourism centre.

"If there was carelessness involved and the errors were made without thinking of the consequences, we will take the necessary action," he said.

He added that a show-cause letter and stern warning will be issued against the employee.

On Dec 24, Malaysia Airports apologised for the Christmas bunting at Kota Baru airport.

"We wish to assure you that this does not involve any other airports," Malaysia Airports said in a statement on Facebook.

It apologised for the mistake and thanked the public for highlighting the issue.

And then on Dec 26, Singapore transport operator SBS Transit apologised for a spelling error in its Christmas greeting at an MRT station on the Downtown Line.

A photo posted on online discussion website Reddit on Dec 24 showed the phrase "Marry Christmas" on the display at the entrance of an unknown station.

The photo was shared widely on various social media platforms.

In response to queries, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said that the transport operator was very sorry for the error in spelling and had since corrected it.

"We hope this has not marred the festivities for any of our commuters. We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas," she added.