Elderly woman in Malaysia's Kulai found murdered in her kitchen, son arrested

KULAI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 69-year-old woman was found dead in a pool of blood in her kitchen.

She is believed to have been murdered by her mentally unstable son.

Her body was found by her youngest son at their two-storey house in Jalan Cempaka, Taman Air Bemban, at about 11am on Saturday (Aug 12).

He had just arrived home after working in Singapore and alerted the police.

It is learnt that the woman, who had two sons and a daughter, had wounds on her face and neck.

Kulai OCPD Supt Razak Md Said said police have classified the case as murder, declining to provide the victim's name.

He said the woman's 30-year-old son was arrested near their home about two hours after her body was found.

Asked to confirm whether the suspect is mentally ill or whether he has a criminal record, Supt Razak said the investigation is ongoing and declined to say more.

The victim's other family members were too distraught to be interviewed and her 70-year-old husband was seen weeping at the scene.

A neighbour said the woman lived there with her ailing husband who has difficulty walking, and their two sons.

"Their youngest son works in Singapore while the elder son is unemployed since graduating several years ago.

"We frequently hear them quarrelling loudly and the neighbours know that the older son always flings stuff around the house," he said.

Another neighbour, who declined to be named, said the victim and her husband used to run a coffee shop in the area.