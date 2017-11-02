Elderly Malaysian couple slashed and beaten by drug addict son

JITRA - (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An elderly couple was seriously injured when their drug addict son slashed and beat them with a saw and a spirit level following an argument.

The victims - a 64-year-old woman and her 67-year-old husband - were rushed to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for treatment.

Kubang Pasu OCPD Superintendent Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said the woman was found at a neighbour's house with her face bleeding when police arrived at the scene while her husband was discovered lying on the floor of their house.

He said the incident occurred at about 11am on Wednesday (Nov 1) following an argument between the victims and their son.

It is learnt that the son had scolded the woman for having reported him to the National Anti-Drug Agency and allowing him to be arrested.

According to a neighbour, the son was arrested on Tuesday morning but released later that night.

"He ran amok and beat his mother with a saw," the neighbour said of Wednesday's incident, adding that the 28-year-old suspect had confessed to next using a spirit level to beat up his father.

The suspect tested positive for ganja, heroin and syabu.

He is expected to be remanded at the magistrate's court on Thursday.