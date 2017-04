MANILA (REUTERS) - A major earthquake measuring 7.2 struck off the coast of the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Friday (April 28), raising the risk of tsunami waves as far away as Indonesia, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

Hazardous waves could spread 300km away from the epicentre, which was in the sea south of the city of General Santos, the Centre added.

The US Geological Survey later downgraded the quake to 6.8.